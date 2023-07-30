Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at...
FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Sept. 10, 2011. The Gators announced plans Monday, July 3, 2023, to hire an architect for the design of its revamped Florida Field, the first public step in a process that’s been ruminating for years.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By WCJB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Two people were killed after gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Florida, WCJB reports.

Gainesville Police were near the Checkers and Bodytech on West University Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when they heard gunshots. There were three victims, two of which died from their injuries.

Police were seeking the public’s help for any information on the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland Motorsports Park is saying farewell after this year’s NHRA event.
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials said Aug. 6 is the last day to swim at Shawnee...
SNCO Parks + Rec announces aquatic centers, pools set to close
Four people were hospitalized after a four-car crash in Osage County.
Four hospitalized after four-car crash in Osage County
Train tracks
Train incident in Junction City blocks crossings, limiting access to east side
Jeffrey Exon received a 683-month sentence concerning the murder of his 2-year-old daughter.
Topeka man receives 683-month prison sentence for daughter’s murder

Latest News

FILE
Gage Park mini-train closes as excessive heat creates issues with track
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies following sign posted on door of Topeka post office
FILE
Nevada man arrested after attempt to evade arrest leads to collision with semi
Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Honduran child travels alone to U.S. to reunite with mother, unaware of her passing