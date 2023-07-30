Stolen shed spurs ongoing investigation in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen shed in Southwest Topeka has spurred an ongoing investigation as law enforcement continues to attempt to recover the building.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, July 25, officials were called to a home in the 2900 block of SW Tutbury Town Rd. with reports of a missing building.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a shed had been taken from the home.

Officials continue to investigate as no arrests have been made or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the theft should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

