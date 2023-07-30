Shockwave held the Fourth annual Sunflower Aquathon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 100 participants came out to the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center on July 30.

Participants enjoyed hours of splashing around while also getting to exercise and listen to engaging music.

Even though they were in the cool water, organizers say that it is still important that everyone stays hydrated.

Lead instructor and owner of Shockwave Aqua Fitness, Sharlie Peterson, said taking care of your body helps to keep you safe.

“Especially in the water, you don’t realize that you’re sweating, but you really are and you’re burning a lot of calories,” said Peterson. “So you need to make up for that breath and for that lung capacity. Everything that’s taken out of your body you need to replenish and your electrolytes. Stay hydrated so that your muscles aren’t as sore afterwards, it prevents stiffness and everything.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.