Scattered storms later this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After temperatures finally subsided into the 90s across NE Kansas yesterday, we can expect those digits to continue decreasing - at least for today!

High temperatures this afternoon will likely be a little bit cooler than Saturday, with some of us expected to hover around 90 degrees (possibly the 80s!!!), which would make today the coolest in over 10 days. But aside from temperatures, Sunday is looking very similar to what occurred yesterday.

Storms this morning are once again a likelihood, with nearly the same trajectory and intensity as yesterday. Strong storms, some of which could be severe, will clip some of our northern counties (Marshall, Brown, Nemaha, Washington), before pushing further east into Iowa and Missouri. The main hazards to expect are small hail and occasional wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, very similar to Saturday morning’s storms.

Storms are not expected to be particularly severe, but I’ll be monitoring them closely both before and after our morning forecasts at 7:30 and 10:30 AM.

By the late morning to early afternoon hours the rain threat will have passed, leading to mostly sunny skies and our much awaited cooler high temperatures. Storms could return later this evening, but with much of them expected to originate further away in Nebraska, the chance for severe weather is not all that high.

Lows Sunday night should break into the upper 60s, with some isolated showers possible well after midnight.

Monday will see temperatures jump up into the middle 90s, with Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a brief surge into the triple digits once more. However, next week’s heat wave will not last very long, with Thursday and Friday bringing us back down to the upper 80s/lower 90s.

By the end of this week, temperatures will have returned to seasonal norms, hopefully setting the stage for a cooler August.

