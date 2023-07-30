Rear-end collision north of Ottawa sends Topeka woman to hospital

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Topeka was sent to an Ottawa hospital over the weekend after the vehicle she was a passenger in was rear-ended.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, emergency crews were called to 3800 Montana Rd. in Franklin Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2017 Ford passenger car driven by Ethan J. Budreau, 17, of Ottawa, had been headed north on Montana Rd. following a 2010 Ford passenger car driven by Omar Cruz Patricio, 31, of Topeka.

KHP noted that Cruz Patricio slowed to make a left-hand turn when Budreau’s car rear-ended him.

One passenger from Cruz Patricio’s vehicle, Gabriella Armas, 19, of Topeka, was taken to Advent Health in Ottawa with possible injuries. Cruz Patricio, his two other passengers, and Budreau all escaped the crash without injury.

KHP said that another juvenile was also present in Budreau’s vehicle, however, no information about possible injuries or their identity has been released.

