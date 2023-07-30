Police warn parents popular game with high schoolers includes organized fights

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, July 28, in an attempt to warn parents about a game that has since escalated to include violence and “organized fighting.”

For several years, APD said local high school students have participated in a hide-and-seek style game called “Fugitive.” It is played after dark and requires a group to reach a location decided by another group. Alleyways and private property are commonly used as a means to reach this location.

However, in 2023, law enforcement said high schoolers have added a dangerous twist to the game - “violence, to include organized fights.” These fights have already resulted in multiple injuries and will likely result in criminal charges for those involved.

Parents have been encouraged to speak to their kids about the dangers involved in Fugitive. While participating may appear harmless, APD said the game may have unintended consequences.

