Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early morning shooting on Sunday, July 30 in North Topeka has left one woman injured.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of NE Freeman Ave. at around 12:16 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find one adult female victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital via ambulance with injuries considered to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Topeka Police Crime Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or email telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at p3tips.com/128.

