Officials attempt to identify driver of SUV after hit-and-run caught on camera

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are attempting to identify the driver of an SUV after it was caught on camera during a hit-and-run at a car dealership.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, officials were called to Max Motors in the 7900 block of Highway 24 in Manhattan with reports of a hit-and-run.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a dark-colored SUV had hit two parked vehicles, reversed and fled eastbound on Frontage Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crime cost the company about $15,000 in damages.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or has information about it has been asked to report what they know to Captain Tyler Garver at 785-457-3353.

