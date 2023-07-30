Nevada man arrested after attempt to evade arrest leads to collision with semi

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nevada man is behind bars in Ellsworth Co. after an attempt to evade arrest led him to run into traffic along I-70 into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, troopers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation along eastbound I-70 about 9 miles northeast of Ellsworth.

Troopers noted that Mark E. Carte, 50, of Henderson, Nev., had exited his vehicle during the stop. For an unknown reason, Carte ran into the eastbound lanes of I-70 where he was hit by an oncoming 2022 Volvo Semi-truck driven by Corey Turner, 55, of Terrell, Texas.

KHP said Turner stopped his vehicle in the center median area.

Carte was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. Turner escaped the collision without injury and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

KHP has not released any information as to why the vehicle had been stopped, however, he is listed as a current inmate in the Ellsworth Co. Jail. Details of his crimes have not been released.

