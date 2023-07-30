Milk and Honey vendor fair showcases local businesses

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
By Madison Bickley
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local vendor fair was hosted at Milk and Honey on July 29.

The fair was showcased the hard work put forth by creative and talented individuals. The vendors were able to share their small business creations with the community. A variety of handmade jewelry, candles and stuffed animals were available to purchase.

Francesca Kelley, owner of Ink and Paw, started operating at vendor fairs this year to help grow her small business and has learned a lot through these opportunities.

“When you go to a vendor fair and you’re able to learn the personality of the vendor fair, you’re able to better utilize your expertise to help mold that experience for people,” said Kelley.

Vendors say this opportunity allows them to showcase all of the hard work they have put in to be where they are now.

“These are great opportunities not only for me to meet face to face with people, but also to kinda tell them a little more about what I make,” said All That Flickers Candle Co. owner Abigail Brooks.

