Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.

James B. "Jim" Mitchell
James B. "Jim" Mitchell(Geary Co. Rural Fire Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The firefighting community in Geary County is mourning the loss of a dedicated volunteer and retired service member following a lawn mower accident.

The Geary Co. Rural Fire Department has announced that retired CSM James B. “Jim” Mitchell, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, following a lawnmower accident. He had volunteered with the department for 23 years and was assigned to Station 10 as he protected the west side of Milford Lake - including Laurel Canyon - against fires.

In addition to responding to fire calls, GCRFD noted that Jim took pride in the cleanliness of his station and the preparedness of his truck. Earlier in July, he had been proud to help show the station and fire units off during an open house.

A visitation is planned for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Johnson Funeral Home at 203 N. Washington St. in Junction City. A graveside service with full military honors and Last Call will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery east of Ogden.

GCRFD noted that Friends of Geary County Rural Fire has helped to organize the memorials.

