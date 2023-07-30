Herd of goats set to help visitors better access park near Lake Shawnee

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A herd of goats is chomping at the bit to help visitors better access a park south of Lake Shawnee.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that on Monday, July 31, a herd of goats known as the Barnyard Weed Warriors will start to chomp away at bamboo, vine weed and other invasive plants at Lindbloom Park.

SCP+R indicated that other cities and counties around Kansas have used goats to clear land as they cut down on manpower and lower their carbon footprint. The Barnyard Weed Warriors come from Longton and operate under the direction of owner Mary Powell.

Officials noted that Lindbloom Park is a parcel of land enclosed in a wooded area along SE 45th St. between SE Croco and SE East Edge Rd. It was donated by the Lindbloom family to SCP+R. The land set to be cleared was recently purchased to help visitors access the park.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland Motorsports Park is saying farewell after this year’s NHRA event.
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials said Aug. 6 is the last day to swim at Shawnee...
SNCO Parks + Rec announces aquatic centers, pools set to close
Four people were hospitalized after a four-car crash in Osage County.
Four hospitalized after four-car crash in Osage County
Train tracks
Train incident in Junction City blocks crossings, limiting access to east side
Jeffrey Exon received a 683-month sentence concerning the murder of his 2-year-old daughter.
Topeka man receives 683-month prison sentence for daughter’s murder

Latest News

James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
FILE
Police warn parents popular game with high schoolers includes organized fights
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
Law enforcement officials are attempting to identify the driver of an SUV after it was caught...
Officials attempt to identify driver of SUV after hit-and-run caught on camera