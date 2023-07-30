Herd of goats set to help visitors better access park near Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A herd of goats is chomping at the bit to help visitors better access a park south of Lake Shawnee.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that on Monday, July 31, a herd of goats known as the Barnyard Weed Warriors will start to chomp away at bamboo, vine weed and other invasive plants at Lindbloom Park.

SCP+R indicated that other cities and counties around Kansas have used goats to clear land as they cut down on manpower and lower their carbon footprint. The Barnyard Weed Warriors come from Longton and operate under the direction of owner Mary Powell.

Officials noted that Lindbloom Park is a parcel of land enclosed in a wooded area along SE 45th St. between SE Croco and SE East Edge Rd. It was donated by the Lindbloom family to SCP+R. The land set to be cleared was recently purchased to help visitors access the park.

