Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another

MOUND CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been pronounced dead and another was seriously injured following a head-on collision on a rural Southeast Kansas road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, emergency crews were called to W. 200th Rd. and Jackson Rd. - about 8 miles south of Mound City - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2011 Ford Edge driven by Dennis N. Mayes, 62, of Mapleton, had been headed west on 200th Rd. Meanwhile, a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by Clinton C. Barker, 21, of Centerville, had been headed east on the road.

KHP noted that both drivers crossed the center line and hit each other head-on. Mayes’ vehicle spun into the westbound ditch while Barker’s truck crashed into the east ditch and rolled onto its top.

Officials said Maydes and his passenger, Elizabeth A. Mayes, 59, of Fort Scott, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision. Barker was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

