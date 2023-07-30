Gage Park mini-train closes as excessive heat creates issues with track

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gage Park mini-train will temporarily stop accepting riders as excessive heat has created issues with the railroad track.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation announced that the Gage Park mini-train would not run on Sunday, July 30, after officials were forced to temporarily close the ride.

Issues were reported with the track late Saturday as a result of the ongoing excessive heat. Officials noted that heat can cause the metal in the tracks to expand.

Officials told 13 NEWS that a team would check the tracks on Monday morning, however, the train would be closed for the entirety of Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.