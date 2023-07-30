For the Culture festival in Topeka celebrates black culture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “For the Culture just means how can we best help each other,” said Alona Harrison, marketing director, For the Culture Kansas.

For the Culture Kansas is holding a four-day inaugural festival in Topeka.

The African-American community is so resilient,” Harrison said. “Whenever you do something, you do it for the culture, you do it for your people because all you want to do is help your people get ahead and do better. Just give them the same opportunities as everybody else and that’s what we’re trying to do with For the Culture Kansas.”

Saturday morning kicked off with a historical bus tour of 12 different points of interest throughout the capital city.

There was plenty more in store for the rest of the day as well.

“Today, we are rolling through our scheduled events. It’s our family day of fun, we started off at 9:00 a.m. and we’ll be out here till 9:00 p.m. It’s full of comedy, this morning we had a heath panel, and a business panel where we also announced an initiative by CBW Bank.”

Alonzo Harrison is a board member of the organization.

He said as a business owner himself, one of the reasons he got involved was to support black-owned businesses in the community.

“Black wealth. There’s trillions of dollars in the community, but it’s so dispersed it doesn’t stay in our neighborhoods more than 6 hours from the time people earn the money and spend the money. So with black businesses and working with one and another and interacting... it makes a good reason to help build the possibility of building wealth in the community.”

The festival will wrap up Sunday with “Soulful Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

