Chiefs lose Nazeeh Johnson to torn ACL

Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson will miss the 2023 season with a torn ACL.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed the news Sunday after Johnson went down during Saturday’s practice.

“Nazeeh was playing good football,” Reid said. “We’ve got some other guys who can play there, but he was a good special teams player and a good corner and he’s really developed over the year. It’s too bad that it happened. He’s got a good attitude about it and he’ll get back when he gets back.”

On Saturday, special teams coach Dave Toub praised Johnson’s abilities as a gunner.

“It’s difficult to see anybody go down,” Toub said before knowing the severity of the injury. “It’s unfortunate that that happened. He is my starting gunner -- there are other guys that can do it -- but he really came on last year at the end of the year and ended up being one of my better players. It would be a blow to lose him.”

Johnson played in 11 games as a rookie, making 8 tackles. He was undrafted out of Marshall, and was signed to the Chiefs active roster on Sept. 28, 2022.

