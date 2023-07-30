Chiefs: Kelce seemingly addresses training camp tussle in Twitter post

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten off to a bit of a bumpy start for training camp this season.

Starting with defensive lineman, Chris Jones, reporting for training camp late due to prolonged contract negotiations. Teammate, Travis Kelce had a pretty rocky start as well.

The tight end was involved in some heated shoving matches with teammates. However, on Friday, things seemed to have a reached a boiling point during practice.

During a play, Kelce can be seen catching the ball making a touchdown. Defensive back, Dicaprio Bootle, runs into Kelce, seemingly knocking him in the face with his arm.

In the heat of the moment, Kelce responds by throwing a punch at Bootle which leads to a back and forth between the two.

A similar incident happened Saturday among Kelce and linebacker, Jack Cochrane.

No stranger to social media, the Chiefs star player took to his Twitter account to seemingly address the recent scuffles.

Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 29, 2023

Fans quickly reacted, giving some mixed responses but mostly an outpour of support.

One Twitter user responded by saying “respect the accountability”, while another left a meme, stating to lead by example.

The Kansas City Chiefs training camp ends on Thursday, August 17, with their first season match up against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7.

