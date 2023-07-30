Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest

Anna Swarthout
Anna Swarthout(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A broken-down vehicle in a South Topeka parking lot that was stolen during the week led to a woman’s arrest after she was seen driving it.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5 p.m. on Monday, July 24, officials were called to the 1600 block of SW 37th Terr. with reports of a stolen vehicle.

When officials arrived, they learned the owner of the vehicle had left it in a parking lot after it had broken down with the intention of returning for it. However, it had been stolen before they came back.

Around 6 p.m., TPD said officers saw the stolen vehicle near SE 21st and Pennsylvania Ave. and pulled the driver over.

During the stop, officials said the driver was identified as Anna M. Swarthout, 22, of Topeka. They also allegedly found illegal drugs in her possession.

Swarthout was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Theft of property or services - less than $1,500 with 2 or more convictions within 5 years
  • Possession of opiates
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of stolen property - misdemeanor

As of Sunday, Swarthout remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond with a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.

