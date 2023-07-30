Arizona man arrested in Osage County on drug charges

(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man was arrested in Osage County Saturday, July 29 on drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at 3:52 a.m. Saturday on I-35 at mile marker 165 near Melvern for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.

The driver of the vehicle, John Titsworth, 59, of Arizona City, Ariz. was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail.

Titsworth’s charges include suspicion of:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana
  • No drug tax stamp

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland Motorsports Park is saying farewell after this year’s NHRA event.
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials said Aug. 6 is the last day to swim at Shawnee...
SNCO Parks + Rec announces aquatic centers, pools set to close
Four people were hospitalized after a four-car crash in Osage County.
Four hospitalized after four-car crash in Osage County
Train tracks
Train incident in Junction City blocks crossings, limiting access to east side
Jeffrey Exon received a 683-month sentence concerning the murder of his 2-year-old daughter.
Topeka man receives 683-month prison sentence for daughter’s murder

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured
For the Culture festival in Topeka celebrates black culture
For the Culture festival in Topeka celebrates black culture
The school had a vision of how they wanted the painting to look
Lee Elementary School has a new look on the outside of the building