Arizona man arrested in Osage County on drug charges

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man was arrested in Osage County Saturday, July 29 on drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at 3:52 a.m. Saturday on I-35 at mile marker 165 near Melvern for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.

The driver of the vehicle, John Titsworth, 59, of Arizona City, Ariz. was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail.

Titsworth’s charges include suspicion of:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

No drug tax stamp

