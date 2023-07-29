Train incident in Junction City blocks crossings, limiting access to east side

Train tracks
Train tracks(Credit: MGN)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An incident involving a train in Junction City is blocking railroad crossings, limiting access to the east side of Junction City.

The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the railroad crossing of Ash Street at around 7:35 a.m. Saturday, July 29 regarding an incident involving a train.

According to the JCPD, the train is blocking the railroad crossings of Ash Street and East Chestnut Street, limiting access to the east side of the city. Thye tracks are expected to be blocked for at least four hours as JCPD and Union Pacific continue their investigation. The JCPD is asking to avoid the intersections until the train has been moved.

Residents can still reach the east side of town by taking I-70 or East 8th Street.

This story is developing. More information will be given once available.

