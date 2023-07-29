Topeka Rescue Mission to assist over 500 students with back-to-school supplies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local shelter aims to assist families in getting ready for back to school.

The Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM) says they will hold a three-day back-to-school bash from August 2 to August 4.

Students and families can stop by to pick up free items like backpacks, notebooks, pens, markers, and more — all for free.

According to TRM, they are expecting to serve over 500 children. They also ask for donations for all and any back-to-school items.

“As of right now, we have about a third of what we need to be able to serve the kids that we are expecting to have,” said Holton Witman, TRM Director of Distribution Services. “We’re not panicked, but we are definitely asking the community to come along and partner with us. We just really believe in providing dignity for kids as they go back to school. We want to make sure that each kid that walks through those doors has a new backpack, new pens, new pencils, and that sort of thing. It just sets the school year up for such a better note to get started as they’re heading back.”

Those interested in participating must register online to pick up their school items.

Click here to signup.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.