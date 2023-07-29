Topeka Rescue Mission to assist over 500 students with back-to-school supplies

Topeka Rescue Mission will host a Back-To-School Bash to distribute school supplies to over 500...
Topeka Rescue Mission will host a Back-To-School Bash to distribute school supplies to over 500 students.(Topeka Rescue Mission)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local shelter aims to assist families in getting ready for back to school.

The Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM) says they will hold a three-day back-to-school bash from August 2 to August 4.

Students and families can stop by to pick up free items like backpacks, notebooks, pens, markers, and more — all for free.

According to TRM, they are expecting to serve over 500 children. They also ask for donations for all and any back-to-school items.

“As of right now, we have about a third of what we need to be able to serve the kids that we are expecting to have,” said Holton Witman, TRM Director of Distribution Services. “We’re not panicked, but we are definitely asking the community to come along and partner with us. We just really believe in providing dignity for kids as they go back to school. We want to make sure that each kid that walks through those doors has a new backpack, new pens, new pencils, and that sort of thing. It just sets the school year up for such a better note to get started as they’re heading back.”

Those interested in participating must register online to pick up their school items.

Click here to signup.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of police officers investigated a report of a possible disturbance early Friday...
Woman arrested in swatting incident early Friday in southeast Topeka
Former Topeka Mayor Doug Wright, 1983
Former Topeka mayor passes away
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
Police on Thursday were investigating an estimated $30,000 in vandalism at the site of the...
Police investigate $30,000 vandalism at Burlington Coat Factory site in Topeka
Kevin S. Holloway, 61, of Topeka, was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of...
Disturbance between neighbors lands Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event
Topeka man receives 683-month prison sentence for daughter’s murder
Emporia's Addie Kirmer
Emporia’s own Addie Kirmer’s dream was to wear Emporia State jersey
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.