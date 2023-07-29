‘Sounded like an explosion’: Tesla crashes through wall, lands in backyard pool

Police are investigating a crash that involved a Tesla crashing through a wall and into a backyard pool in Phoenix. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating after a Tesla crashed into a pool in the Phoenix area on Friday.

KPHO reports that the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at a home about 25 minutes away from downtown Phoenix.

Video from the scene showed the blue sedan appearing to have gone through a brick wall before landing fully submerged in a backyard pool.

A car seat was pulled from the pool, but officers said the driver was alone at the time of the crash.

The homeowner said he was getting ready for the day when he heard a loud noise from his backyard.

“I heard a sound that sounded like an explosion,” the homeowner said. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”

Authorities didn’t report any injuries in the incident. It’s not yet known what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of police officers investigated a report of a possible disturbance early Friday...
Woman arrested in swatting incident early Friday in southeast Topeka
Heartland Motorsports Park is saying farewell after this year’s NHRA event.
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
Jeffrey Exon received a 683-month sentence concerning the murder of his 2-year-old daughter.
Topeka man receives 683-month prison sentence for daughter’s murder
Emergency crews were responding to a possible injury crash early Friday east of Williamstown in...
Emergency crews respond to possible injury crash in Jefferson County

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach
A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach