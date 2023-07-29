Slightly cooler and wetter this weekend

By Daniel McDonald
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Tonight

. Scattered showers and storms possible. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 104.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 80.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

