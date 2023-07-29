Scam Alert: Phishing emails reported, claiming to be from State Office

If you receive an email claiming to be from the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, note it is...
If you receive an email claiming to be from the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, note it is likely a scam.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you receive an email claiming to be from the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, note it is likely a scam.

The Secretary of State’s Office posted on Facebook that the department has become aware of several phishing emails sent to Kansas residents.

If you received such an email that did not come from a ‘.gov’ email, it is not from the Secretary of State’s Office.

For any questions regarding the emails, contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 785-296-4564.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of police officers investigated a report of a possible disturbance early Friday...
Woman arrested in swatting incident early Friday in southeast Topeka
Former Topeka Mayor Doug Wright, 1983
Former Topeka mayor passes away
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
Police on Thursday were investigating an estimated $30,000 in vandalism at the site of the...
Police investigate $30,000 vandalism at Burlington Coat Factory site in Topeka
Kevin S. Holloway, 61, of Topeka, was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of...
Disturbance between neighbors lands Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event
Topeka man receives 683-month prison sentence for daughter’s murder
Emporia's Addie Kirmer
Emporia’s own Addie Kirmer’s dream was to wear Emporia State jersey
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.