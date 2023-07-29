Scam Alert: Phishing emails reported, claiming to be from State Office

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you receive an email claiming to be from the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, note it is likely a scam.

The Secretary of State’s Office posted on Facebook that the department has become aware of several phishing emails sent to Kansas residents.

If you received such an email that did not come from a ‘.gov’ email, it is not from the Secretary of State’s Office.

For any questions regarding the emails, contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 785-296-4564.

