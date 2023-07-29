One pronounced deceased following shooting in Franklin County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was pronounced deceased following a shooting in Franklin County, Kan.

Officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 report about a shooting at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in the 1800 block of John Brown Rd., Princeton. Upon arrival, a male subject was located with an apparent gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were administered by personnel on the scene. Franklin County EMS arrived on the scene and continued life-saving measures. All attempts to resuscitate the victim failed, and the victim died at the scene.

According to officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as Nathan Boggs, 42, of Ottawa.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office officials noted the incident is being actively investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Ottawa Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with pertinent information to his investigation is asked to contact the Franklin County Emergency Communications Center at 785-242-3800.

