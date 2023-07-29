NHRA and Heartland Speedway work to keep drivers and fans cool in extreme heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA and Heartland Motorsports Park are working together to make sure that drivers and fans stay cool during extreme temperatures this weekend.

The track held the NHRA Drag Racing Series this weekend with temperatures skyrocketing into triple digits, which made it tricky for race control to keep everybody safe.

Friday had some extreme heat with the temperature reaching 148 degrees which made it uncomfortable for drivers and crew members, especially those wearing layers of fire suits.

“Fortunately, in combination with NHRA and our scheduling as well, we have abbreviated the schedule to where we are running earlier in the day and ending earlier in the day,” said Travis Hilton, Track Manager of Heartland Motorsports Park. “Nobody wants to wear a 15-layer fire suit to protect themselves while it is also 105 degrees outside. So through NHRA and our cooperation, we have been able to run the schedule a little quicker than we normally do to keep everybody out of the heat.”

The drivers are not the only people that are at risk this weekend. Heartland Motorsports Park says fans attending the event should be careful because the heat can catch them by surprise too.

“The biggest thing for the spectators who have come to enjoy the event is to take care of yourself. We have staff members that are going around watching everybody, making sure everybody is alright,” said Hilton. “We have plenty of accessible shade and cover for people. Our convenience store is open and if anybody wants to purchase Gatorade or other Pepsi products, those are all available for people to get.

The event will conclude Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to around 3:30 p.m. O’Reilly Auto Parts are hosting a deal that gives fans two tickets for two dollars. Fans can visit their local store for more information.

