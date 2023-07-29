Lee Elementary School has a new look on the outside of the building

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new piece of art is on the building of Lee Elementary in Manhattan.

As you’re driving by on Anderson you might see a new piece of art outside of Lee Elementary. Last fall Lee Elementary received a grant and part of the grant was for an art project on the school.

“They had a vision because they had this giant wall behind that doesn’t have anything on it to put a mural up there so I got contacted by a couple of different people and put my name in the hat and submitted a couple of ideas and drawings and they liked it so did a couple more drafts of drawings and we agreed on something,” said Layne Stafford, mural artist.

The school had a vision of how they wanted the painting to look.

“The diversity of Lee School because I actually student taught here a long time ago I got my degree in education so I remember when I student taught here there was so many nationalities of kids so when I was here there was like 18 or 19 so there’s probably more than that now so they wanted to show the diversity and then celebrate the some of the clubs and organizations they have and opportunities for kids outside the classroom,” said Stafford.

Stafford said he enjoys doing this for the school he first started at.

“It’s kind of fun that it comes back full circle like that I student taught here over a decade ago so I got my degree in education so like I enjoy being around kids for a season I don’t teach anymore but I think it’s fun to bring like color and like saturate a wall that had nothing going on on it,” said Stafford.

Stafford hopes the painting inspires the kids when they come back.

“It will be kind of a wow factor cause a lot of the kids probably haven’t been here, they’ve had summer programs here but a lot of the kids haven’t been here this summer so my hope is that they can see something up on the wall that they can really relate to like it was interesting this summer I would see kids out here in summer programs that could be some of the kids up here,” said Stafford.

The mural will be completed this weekend as Stafford mentioned the school will do something for it when school opens back up.

