Kansas National Guard Museum holds service honoring Korean War veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas National Guard Museum honored Korean War veterans with a ceremony Saturday.

The event saw veterans and their spouses, fellowship with other veterans and tell stories about their experiences in Korea. Not only did the event honor those who were at the museum but also honored those who didn’t come back.

Two soldiers from Fort Riley spoke to the veterans, giving them updates on modern-day Korea and how what the veterans did around 70 years ago is still remembered.

“I think it is a great honor for all Korean War veterans and their spouses,” said John Tripp, a Korean War Veteran. “And in remembrance of all of them who didn’t come back.”

The ceremony was a great way for people to thank veterans for what they did to protect the country.

