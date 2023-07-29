Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach

A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach. (WISN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WISN) - A woman at a Wisconsin beach made a terrible discovery after she found a hidden camera underneath the toilet seat of a port-a-potty.

Police are trying to determine if it was the only camera and who put it there.

“That’s insane. Oh my gosh,” Chrissy Hartwig said.

On a beautiful day at Oconomowoc’s Bender Beach, the talk turns instead to something ugly after Hartwig and other beachgoers learn of a small digital camera hidden inside a porta-potty.

“That’s crazy and now that makes me think of all the other porta-potties that might have had something in it,” Hartwig said. “You don’t think about those things.”

Hartwig said she’s heard of people hiding cameras in dressing rooms and even vacation rentals, but never before in a porta-potty.

“I just, I mean, I’m mind blown. I’ve never considered it. I’ve never thought about it. I wouldn’t have thought about it, probably. People are creeps,” she said.

The camera was reportedly inside the toilet, positioned in a way that showed people entering and using the toilet.

Oconomowoc police, along with the public, have a lot of questions.

“It’s, you know, it’s very concerning because you know the little ones use the bathroom,” Lissa Hagen said. “Yeah, it’s concerning, you know, wondering who did it and why they would do something like that. It’s very gross too.”

Hagen’s daughter is a lifeguard at the beach and learned of the camera the day after it was found.

“I mean, it’s uncomfortable. It’s, you know, concerning. Yeah, so, I’m glad they found it at least before, you know, anything happened,” Hagen said.

Police have not shared how long they believe the camera was there and what if anything was on it.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of police officers investigated a report of a possible disturbance early Friday...
Woman arrested in swatting incident early Friday in southeast Topeka
Heartland Motorsports Park is saying farewell after this year’s NHRA event.
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
Jeffrey Exon received a 683-month sentence concerning the murder of his 2-year-old daughter.
Topeka man receives 683-month prison sentence for daughter’s murder
Emergency crews were responding to a possible injury crash early Friday east of Williamstown in...
Emergency crews respond to possible injury crash in Jefferson County

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Police are investigating a crash that involved a Tesla crashing through a wall and into a...
‘Sounded like an explosion’: Tesla crashes through wall, lands in backyard pool
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach