Four hospitalized after four-car crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were hospitalized after a four-car crash in Osage County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Online Crash Log said around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 28, a 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling Northbound on US-75. A 2016 Ford F-150, 2019 Dodge Journey, and 2016 Chevrolet Traverse were traveling southbound on US-75. For an unknown reason, the Nissan Rogue crossed the center line and sideswiped the Ford F-150. The Nissan Rogue then struck the Dodge Journey head-on. The Nissan Rogue bounded off the Dodge Journey and struck the Chevrolet Traverse before coming to rest in the northbound lane.

The KHP Online Crash Log indicated the 2016 Nissan Rogue was driven by Collin M. Dawdy, 21, of Park Hill. Dawdy was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

According to the KHP Online Crash Log, the 2016 Ford F-150 was driven by Robert R. Griffin, 55, of Osage City. Griffin was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with a possible injury.

The KHP Online Crash Log indicated the 2019 Dodge Journey was driven by Danyel L. Monaghan, 47, of Topeka. Monaghan was traveling with an occupant, Sarah L. Collins, 31, of Holton, and five juveniles. Monaghan was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Collins was not taken to the hospital but had a possible injury.

The KHP Online Crash Log said the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was driven by Crystal D. Foy, 43, of Topeka. Foy was traveling with an occupant, Nicole Clark, 45, of Lawrence, and two juveniles. Foy was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Clark had no apparent injuries.

The KHP Online Crash Log indicated that juvenile records are protected information.

