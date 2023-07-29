First pickleball tournament sparks new tradition for Fiesta Topeka

Fiesta Mexicana is embracing its history and its connection with the community at large by...
Fiesta Mexicana is embracing its history and its connection with the community at large by rebranding as Fiesta Topeka.
By RobyLane Kelley and Madison Bickley
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fiesta Topeka held its first pickleball tournament on July 29.

The Fiesta, which has been celebrated in Topeka for 90 years, held a pickleball tournament as one of the closing events. Nearly 100 participants registered for the event. Players say that this will be a great tradition to add to Fiesta Topeka in the coming years.

“I think it is monumental because its the very first time and to be part of that speaks volumes for Firesta Topeka,” said Partnership Chair, Elizabeth Barranco. “It says that we’re part of tradition, but we’re also forward thinking and that is what Fiesta Topeka is all about.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

