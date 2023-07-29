Emporia’s own Addie Kirmer’s dream was to wear Emporia State jersey

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Come 2024, Addie Kirmer will head down the street and play at White Auditorium.

Kirmer averaged 13 points and five rebounds per game her junior year while making it to the state tournament. She says when she met head coach Brian Ostermann, it was an obvious choice to be a part of his program.

She says she used to go games growing up and now that dream has become a reality for her.

“It was important for me to stay close to home because my family is really important to me and when I got the chance, I just took it and it’s a great opportunity,” Kirmer said. “There’s a huge support system here and there always has been, and we have a really great community. I think that will be a big part and it will help me just feel more welcome and just to have my parents be there and if I need to go home I can, and it’ll be great.”

When Kirmer was able to meet “Coach O,” she believed in his vision.

He’s a really great guy. He has a lot of energy and right from the get go you knew his expectations,” she said. “You knew he was going to root for you and root for everyone on the team and treat you like his own daughter. I thought that was really important to have someone who believes in you and wants the best for you.”

Kirmer told 13 Sports she wants to shoot the three at a higher percentage this season. Also, with a senior heavy class of 12 players, that main goal is to win that state championship.

