Cooling down further on Sunday
Morning Rain possible once more
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 81. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 80. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.