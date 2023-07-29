Cooling down further on Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 81. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 80. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.