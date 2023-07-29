Chiefs complete first day of full pads at 2023 training camp

ST. JOSEPH, MO. (WIBW) - Day five of training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs brought the pads out for the first time on Friday.

As expected, it brought a different type of energy to the Super Bowl champions.

“Naturally it does that. But I liked the way they did it, how they got after each other,” said head coach Andy Reid.

The rising energy also brought along some more intensity. Travis Kelce got into a little scuffle with DiCaprio Bootle when the cornerback continued to go after Kelce after a play.

“Fighting’s a waste of time. You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it. But they’re gonna jaw. It’s hot, humid, they’re gonna jaw a little bit. Just as long as there’s no punches thrown, we’re alright,” Coach Reid said about the scuffle.

“It was kinda nice for me to really get in the scuffle a little bit. I was like alright cool I see you Kelce,” said safety Bryan Cook with a laugh. “It encouraged us to be more passionate about it, because it’s a blessing to be out there.”

The intensity was upped for everyone on the field.

“It was one of those days,” said linebacker Willie Gay. “We got better today. It was a Coach Reid’s training camp practice today.”

“You could tell some guys were definitely excited,” Cook added.

Doesn’t matter if it’s a rookie or a veteran, this point in training camp is when they’re reminded what it takes to win a Super Bowl. Especially when they’re trying to go back-to-back like this squad is.

“It’s exciting to say you want to win a Super Bowl,” said Gay. “When you already got one, then you really wanna win another one.”

It’s also a wake-up call for some players.

“The first time you put on the pads obviously you’re a little rusty. Someone made a comment earlier that the last time we really played in pads was the Super Bowl. I was like dang that’s been a while,” said guard Trey Smith. “It’s always good putting the pads back on. It’s always good knowing the season’s around the corner.”

Some were hoping the first day of full pads would finally bring Chris Jones to camp, but the defensive lineman is still holding out for that new contract. And he’s still being fined $50,000 a day.

Injuries wise, there was nothing too major from Friday’s practice. Drue Tranquill strained his neck, Jody Fortson hurt his shoulder, and Mike Danna strained his calf.

