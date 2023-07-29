Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.(Chick-fil-A)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is set to open two new restaurant concepts aimed at cutting down wait times.

The fast-food chain will test a two-story drive-thru restaurant in Atlanta and a walk-up restaurant in New York City for digital orders only.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” said Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director.

According to Cooper, the Atlanta restaurant will feature four drive-thru lanes that allow guests to choose to place their order with a team member or use the mobile app.

“The kitchen will also be twice as large as at typical Chick-fil-A locations and it will be above the drive-thru,” a company spokesperson said. “Orders will travel through an overhead conveyor belt connected with chutes that run down the sides.”

Meanwhile, the walk-up concept in New York is said to be designed to fit in urban areas with heavy foot traffic.

The company said its digital-focused restaurants are designed to make getting orders more convenient than before.

The restaurants are scheduled to open in 2024 with more details expected to be released regarding the locations.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland Motorsports Park is saying farewell after this year’s NHRA event.
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event
A large number of police officers investigated a report of a possible disturbance early Friday...
Woman arrested in swatting incident early Friday in southeast Topeka
Jeffrey Exon received a 683-month sentence concerning the murder of his 2-year-old daughter.
Topeka man receives 683-month prison sentence for daughter’s murder
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials said Aug. 6 is the last day to swim at Shawnee...
SNCO Parks + Rec announces aquatic centers, pools set to close

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
The Kansas National Guard Museum honored Korean War veterans with a ceremony Saturday.
Kansas National Guard Museum holds service honoring Korean War veterans
B.R.A.K.E.S.
B.R.A.K.E.S prepares teen drivers for the open road
Fiesta Mexicana is embracing its history and its connection with the community at large by...
First pickleball tournament sparks new tradition for Fiesta Topeka