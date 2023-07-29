B.R.A.K.E.S prepares teen drivers for the open road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe or Brakes teaches teens about the different obstacles that could occur when they are driving.

B.R.A.K.E.S started their program Saturday morning to help teens feel more comfortable behind the wheel.

The programs goal is to keep everyone safe.

15-year-old, Fallon Miller, said that she believes every teen should take this course.

“You can learn how to protect yourself and other people because your driving affects more than just you,” said Fallon. There’s a ton of other people on the road so I think it is super important.”

Getting behind the wheel for the first time can cause teens to feel anxious.

Erin Miller said that with her daughter taking the course, it gives her a sense of security knowing that her little girl knows what to do is something does go wrong.

“I think that it teaches them things that they do not necessarily learn in Drivers Ed and maybe how to kind of keep their cool when they are faced with a situation like that so that they are not panicking and they’re able to control the situation,” said Erin.

The course helps build confidence in young drivers.

Don Hughes said the course prepares teens for the unexpected on the open road.

“They’re going to come in contact with a lot of stuff out on the road,” said Hughes. “The weather, other motorists, animals, and this course is will help them prepare for when those incidents happen. They’re going to do these repeatedly, over and over and they’re going to build up the muscle memory of what it takes to survive out there on the road.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.