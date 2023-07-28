Woman arrested in swatting incident early Friday in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been arrested in a swatting incident that occurred early Friday in southeast Topeka.

Police officials confirmed that a false police report resulted in a large police presence around 4 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue.

Officers had been called to the scene initially after receiving a report of a possible disturbance and hostage situation at a residence at that location, authorities said.

A woman, identified as Veronica E. Freeby, 33, of Topeka, was later taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the incident.

Freeby was being held in jail Friday morning in connection with transmitting or communicating false information to request emergency service with the threat of violent activity.

She also was booked into jail in connection with an outstanding Shawnee County warrant.

Authorities said Freeby and the other involved parties were known to each other and that this was believed to be an “isolated incident.”

Earlier Friday morning, police told 13 NEWS that officers responded to a residence in the 2900 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue after receiving a report of a possible disturbance at that location.

However, police said responding officers who investigated the report found that no such incident had occurred.

Police officials said investigators quickly determined that the swatting call came from a home in the same block of S.E. Indiana Avenue.

While they were investigating the incident, more than a dozen police units -- including an armored response vehicle -- were on the scene in the 2900 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue.

The large number of officers were called to the scene because of the nature of the original call, authorities said.

Police blocked the 2900 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue for more than an hour while units were on the scene.

After determining there had been no disturbance at the location, police began clearing the scene around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported and police said no one was taken to the hospital.

The Topeka Fire Department also was on the scene to provide assistance.

Anyone with information on this incident may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or police detectives at 785-368-9400,

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.