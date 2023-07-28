Triple digits through the beginning of August

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures once again reached 100 degrees across much of NE Kansas, another day in the midst of a powerful heat wave.

For the fourth straight day in the region, highs reached past the century mark, with heat indices easily clearing 110 in many communities. It’s been the norm all week long, though there were some notable changes in our forecasts.

First, rain was observed in areas along I-35 this afternoon, the first widespread precipitation we’ve seen in many days. While the rain was very light, it still provided a little bit of a cool down for the region, with Emporia and Burlington staying below 100 degrees for high temperatures as a result. While it’s not a surefire sign of things to come, rain chances will be increasing ever so slightly the next few days, giving the rest of NE Kansas some hope for even the most minor form of summer heat relief!

Second, temperature outlooks have extended this heat wave into next week, but with a little bit of a break in between. Sunday and Monday’s highs may only touch into the lower to middle 90s, a few degrees cooler than what we’ve seen so far this week. This would likely discontinue our current heat advisory which extends to Friday night, giving NE a Kansas a *relatively* cooler stretch of days.

However much variation there is with temperatures, though, the bottom line remains the same - extremely hot temperatures won’t be ending anytime soon. Continue to stay hydrated and limit time in the sun, as even with low humidity and windy conditions, high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.