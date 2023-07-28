Topeka man receives 683-month prison sentence for daughter’s murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the murder sentencing of a Topeka man Friday.

The Court imposed Jeffrey James Exon the maximum sentence of 683 months with the Kansas Secretary of Corrections in relation to the death of his daughter.

On January 5, 2021, law enforcement responded to a call at approximately 10:00 AM regarding an unresponsive child.

Upon arrival, authorities and first responders found Exon’s 2-year-old daughter unresponsive, cold to the touch, with an appearance that she had been deceased for several days. An autopsy concluded she had died from malnutrition. The investigation revealed that Exon suffered from addiction issues and would spend days without feeding or attending to his children.

During the trial, Exon’s 6-year-old son, who was four at the time of his sister’s death, testified that his dad locked them in their rooms for several days without food while he “slept.”

Exon was charged with the following crimes:

1st Degree Murder, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony (Off-Grid Felony)

2nd Degree Murder (Level 8 Felony)

Aggravated Endangering a Child (Level 9 Felony)

Failure to Report the Death of a Child (Level 8 Felony)All of the charged crimes occurred between December 26, 2020, when his daughter was last seen alive, and January 5, 2021, when law enforcement was called and found her deceased.

In April of this year, after a 6-day trial, a Shawnee County jury convicted Exon of all charged crimes.

Kagay commended the work of Deputy District Attorneys Lauren Amrein and Bethany Lee for their work in prosecuting this case and the Topeka Police Department for their work in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.