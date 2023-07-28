Topeka man arrested following no trespassing incident

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested following a no trespassing incident on July 27 in southwestern Shawnee County.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of SW 97th St. for an unknown individual trespassing on private property.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated Michael R. Childers, 57, of Topeka, was located on the property by deputies. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Childers was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Trespass.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the incident is still under investigation.

