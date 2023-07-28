Topeka man arrested for drugs following search warrant

Topeka Police Department officials indicated as a result of the investigation, Cary Sandmeyer,...
Topeka Police Department officials indicated as a result of the investigation, Cary Sandmeyer, 67, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for possession of drugs.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for drugs following a search warrant in Topeka.

Topeka Police Department officials said on June 28, members of the TPD Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 100 block of SW Courtland Ave.

Topeka Police Department officials indicated as a result of the investigation, Cary Sandmeyer, 67, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Distribution of opiates over 100 usages within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Distribute or possess with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
  • Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal use of a weapon
  • Drug tax stamp

