Topeka man arrested for drugs following search warrant
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for drugs following a search warrant in Topeka.
Topeka Police Department officials said on June 28, members of the TPD Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 100 block of SW Courtland Ave.
Topeka Police Department officials indicated as a result of the investigation, Cary Sandmeyer, 67, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:
- Distribution of opiates over 100 usages within 1,000 feet of a school
- Distribute or possess with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
- Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Criminal use of a weapon
- Drug tax stamp
