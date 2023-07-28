Topeka man arrested for drugs following search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for drugs following a search warrant in Topeka.

Topeka Police Department officials said on June 28, members of the TPD Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 100 block of SW Courtland Ave.

Topeka Police Department officials indicated as a result of the investigation, Cary Sandmeyer, 67, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Distribution of opiates over 100 usages within 1,000 feet of a school

Distribute or possess with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.

Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal use of a weapon

Drug tax stamp

