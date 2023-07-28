Tiger Shark is a friendly feline looking to beat the heat in a fur-ever home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tiger Shark is a curious kitten looking to explore a new home.

The friendly feline cuddled up with Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society during Eye on NE Kansas.

Emi says the $25 kitten and cat adoption special continues through the end of July, thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation Clear the Shelters campaign. She says the price also includes microchipping, which normally would be an extra $10.

HHHS also continues its zero-dollar dog adoptions, with a steady stream of canines continuing to find their way to the shelter.

Follow the HHHS Facebook page for their latest activities.

