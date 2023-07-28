Stream advisory rescinded for South Fork of Nemaha River north of Seneca

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stream advisory was rescinded for South Fork of Nemaha River located north of Seneca.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory that was issued July 13 for the South Fork of the Nemaha River located North of Seneca, Kan.

KDHE officials indicated the stream advisory was a result of water contamination from a confined animal feeding facility. There was a fish kill associated with the contamination.

According to KDHE officials, the advisory was issued because elevated bacteria and contaminants may have been present in the South Fork of the Nemaha River located North of Seneca, Kan.

KDHE officials said they have deemed the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use.

KDHE officials noted the original stream advisory can be viewed HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.