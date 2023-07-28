SNCO Parks + Rec announces aquatic centers, pools set to close

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Rec announced that aquatic centers and pools are set to close.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials said Aug. 6 is the last day to swim at Shawnee County Parks + Recreation aquatic centers and pools as lifeguards and pool staff return to high school and college. The final day for evening Water Walking the Lazy River at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center is Aug. 3. The final day for morning Water Walking is Aug. 6. The final day for open lap swimming at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center is Aug. 4. Rossville Community Pool will remain open through Aug. 13 for the Tall Corn Festival.

Officials with the Shawnee County Parks + Recreation indicated the popular season-ending Dog Swims are set for Aug. 7 at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center and Aug. 8 at Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center. Details are as follows:

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials said due to their popularity, the dog swims are split into sessions:

  • 4-5:25 p.m. – Small dogs 30 pounds or less.
  • 5:35-7 p.m. – Dogs 30+ pounds. Patrons with one large and one small dog may attend this session.

Officials with the Shawnee County Parks + Recreation said cost is $5 per dog per session. The facility will be cleared between sessions.

Officials with the Shawnee County Parks + Recreation noted for the safety of patrons and dogs:

  • Each owner may bring up to two dogs. All dogs must be under full control of an owner 13+ years of age.
  • Patrons are not permitted in water deeper than chest level and may not submerge beneath the surface.
  • Dogs are not allowed into the deep end/dive wells of the pool. Dog toys are welcome.
  • Dogs must be vaccinated.
  • This event is a Dog Swim. No free swimming by people allowed.

