SENT Topeka gets boost from Envista Cares Challenge

SENT Topeka is the July partner for the Envista Cares challenge.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization recently got a boost in its work helping its community.

SENT Topeka is the Envista Cares challenge partner for July. Founder Johnathan Sublet joined Eye on NE Kansas to discuss the organizations efforts.

SENT started five years, focusing on ways to help people in the city’s HiCrest neighborhood. Sublet said they organize a variety of programs to lift up families through education, food assistance, housing, physical activity, mental health care access and more. The hope is those efforts can be replicated in other neighborhoods.

The Envista Cares challenge will match all donations to SENT, up to $2500, during the month of July. They’re also supporting SENT through a marketing package.

Learn about SENT and donate to their efforts at https://senttopeka.com/.

