School bus inspections take place Friday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With classes in the Topeka Public Schools set to begin in less than two weeks, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on Friday morning inspected buses to make sure they are safe and ready to roll.

The inspections took place at the Kansas Central School Bus location at 200 S.E. 21st.

Some 77 school buses were inspected on Friday morning, and except for a few minor issues like a turn-signal bulb being burned out, all of the vehicles passed with flying colors.

Paul Gomez, contract manager for Kansas Central School Bus, said 70 routes will be run for Topeka Public School students.

Last year, Kansas Central Bus Service transported approximately 2,300 students to Topeka Public Schools. Most of the students were in elementary school and middle school. Some special education students in high school also received bus transportation.

Gomez said Kansas Central Bus Service continues to look for about 10 more drivers for the upcoming school year. He said drivers need to have the desire to serve the community and enjoy being around children.

The starting pay for Kansas Central School Bus drivers is $23.75, according to signs posted around town.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said all school buses across the state must be inspected before they can be used in the upcoming academic year.

To apply or for more information, visit www.driveayellowbus.com or call 785-233-2009.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.