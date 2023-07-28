One hospitalized following injury crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized following an injury crash in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department said on their Daily News report that officers responded to an injury crash around 9 p.m. on July 27 in the 3300 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan, Kan. Upon arrival, officers found a 2013 Harley-Davidson driven by Evan Harris, 26, of Junction City, had rear-ended a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jorge Hanschu, 22, of Manhattan, as Hanschu was turning off of Anderson Ave.

Riley County Police Department said Harris was transported to Irwin Medical Center for treatment of road rash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.