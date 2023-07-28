New ‘Park & Rec It’ small group discussions offer the community to engage with new director Aaron Stewart

The discussions will offer Manhattan residents a chance to engage with Stewart about...
The discussions will offer Manhattan residents a chance to engage with Stewart about recreational programs and more.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Parks and Recreation Director Aaron Stewart will offer a series of small group discussions this summer and fall, offering an opportunity for citizens to talk directly with him.

These “Park & Rec It” open discussions twice a month will offer Manhattan residents a chance to engage with Stewart about recreational programs, parks, trails, facilities, or any other Parks and Rec-related topics of interest or concern.

”It’s a chance for them to have their ideas heard and again if they have issues or problems it’s also a chance for them to speak with me directly about those. It’s an opportunity to engage directly and make sure that we get direct feedback so we know which way to head as a direction for a department,” said Stewart.

Either morning or afternoon sessions are available on the following days, at the recreation center locations listed below:

  • 8:30 AM Friday, August 4 at Anthony Recreation Center, 2415 Browning
  • 4:30 PM Thursday, August 17 at Anthony Recreation Center
  • 8:30 AM Friday, September 1 at Eisenhower Recreation Center, 2850 Kirkwood Drive
  • 4:30 PM Thursday, September 21 at Eisenhower Recreation Center
  • 8:30 AM Friday, October 6 at Anthony Recreation Center
  • 4:30 PM Thursday, October 19 at Anthony Recreation Center
  • 8:30 AM Friday, November 3 at Douglass Activity Center, 925 Yuma St.
  • 4:30 PM Thursday, November 16 at Douglass Activity Center
  • 8:30 AM Friday, December 1 at Eisenhower Recreation Center
  • 4:30 PM Thursday, December 21 at Eisenhower Recreation Center

The City of Manhattan’s Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD), which is overseen by Stewart, provides numerous recreation opportunities for the Manhattan community, including park facilities, recreation centers, pools, an ice rink, an animal shelter, Sunset Zoo, and the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

The Director of Parks and Recreation is responsible for leading, planning, and managing all activities and operations of the department, its seven divisions, and a nearly $10 million annual budget. Stewart currently oversees a team of 105 full-time employees and an additional 600-plus seasonal workers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

