New clinical trials give Topeka patients access to latest ulcerative colitis meds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s an uncomfortable condition that can be uncomfortable to talk about.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory condition of the colon, affecting up to 900,000 people in the U.S. Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and a need to rush to the restroom.

“Ulcerative colitis can be physically and socially debilitating,” said Dr. Curtis Baum, a gastroenterologist at Cotton O’Neil Digestive Health in Topeka.

Dr. Baum says medication options to treat UC have come a long way, from two or three a couple decades ago, to about a dozen now.

Still, not all of them work for everyone. Cotton O’Neil Digestive Health will soon offer two new options, through two Phase 4 clinical trials.

“Both these studies are going to be utilizing drugs that there is very solid clinical evidence that work. The other benefit of a Phase 4 clinical trial is there’s no placebo portion,” Dr. Baum said.

It means trial participants are guaranteed they’ll get a drug that’s earned - or is near earning - FDA approval, at no cost to them, plus with travel and expenses reimbursed. Dr. Baum says that can be a big relief for patients in more ways than one.

“If you have ulcerative colitis and you’ve been approved for a drug but your out-of-pocket expense is unmanageable, then participating in a research study - particularly a phase 4 research study where all those expenses are going to be taken care of - should be an attractive option,” he said.

A wide range of people diagnosed with ulcerative colitis qualify for the trials. To learn more, call Cotton O’Neil Clinical Research at 785-2701-4881.

