Motorcyclist arrested for DUI following minor injury crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist was arrested for driving under the influence following a minor injury crash in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department said on their Daily News report that officers responded to an injury crash around 10:15 p.m. on July 26 near the intersection of Tuttle Creek and Fort Riley Blvd. After arriving on the scene, officers found a 1976 Ford truck driven by Zhang Guorong, 51, had turned south onto Fort Riley Blvd. and was hit during the turn by a northbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Kyle Field, 31, of Manhattan.

Riley County Police Department indicated Field was found to be intoxicated and arrested for driving under the influence.

Riley County Police Department noted a passenger of Field’s motorcycle, Alexandra Manlove, 31, of Manhattan, was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.